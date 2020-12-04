Sacred Heart Sweeps Ell-Saline in Season Lid Lifters

Sacred Heart opened the 2020/21 basketball season with strong showings in both the Girls and the Boys games. The Lady Knights defeated Ell-Saline 58 to 45 and the Knight Boys ran away from the Cardinals by a final score of 79 to 21.

GIRLS:

In a game riddled with fouls by both teams (over 50 combined), Sacred Heart only led by 5 after the first quarter, but was able to build the lead to double digits by halftime and then held the Cardinals at bay for the remainder of the contest.

Sacred Heart was led in scoring by Junior point guard Ellie Woodall who tallied 15. Senior Emilee Everett chipped in 11 as the only other Knight in double figures.

Meanwhile, the leading scorer in the game was the Cardinals Junior Raleigh Kramer who had 17 with Senior Reece Ditto scoring 11, all but 2 from the foul line.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Ell-Saline 9 12 11 13 45

Sacred Heart 14 19 8 17 58

BOYS:

Sacred Heart’s Senior guard Mason Richards stole the in-bound pass to begin the game Friday. He drove to the basket, missed a contested lay-up and was fouled. Richards converted both free throws and with only 10 seconds off the clock the Knights led by 2. Sacred Heart never looked back.

Richards was the game’s leading scorer with 18 including a pair of treys. He had lots of help. Junior Alex Disberger scored 16, Freshman Michael Matteucci got 15 and Senior Jacob Gormley added 10, all but 1 coming on 3s.

Ell-Saline’s leading scorers were Seniors Carter Underwood and Trevor Peterson who scored 6 point each.

TEAM 1 2 3 4* FINAL

Ell-Saline 7 5 9 0 21

Sacred Heart 27 19 21 12 79

*4th quarter was played with a continuous clock.