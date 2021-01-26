Sacred Heart Sweeps Chapman in Late-Scheduled Matchup

Sacred Heart was scheduled to host Beloit tonight, but with some winter weather problems, the Trojans were unable to make the trip. The game will be played now on Thursday.

Chapman had their first part of the season canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within Dickinson County, meaning they wouldn’t play Sacred Heart in the Irish Classic. The two teams decided to play tonight with both teams having openings in their schedule.

Sacred Heart Lady Knights had won three out of four coming into tonight, and they dominated for four quarters against a young Lady Irish squad. Sacred Heart jumped all over an inexperienced and overmatched Irish team, leading 38-18 at halftime. Ella Gotti broke out of a recent slump with 11 first-half points on 4/4 shooting and three trifectas. The third quarter saw just twelve total points scored, but Sacred Heart still held their twenty-point advantage. The Lady Knights put the game away with their JV in the fourth quarter, winning by a score of 62-37. It was a balanced scoring night for Sacred Heart, as four players tallied double-figures. Avery Eshleman led the team with 12 points, Teghan Slagle and Ella Gotti notched 11 points, and Emilee Everett scored 10 off the bench. For the Lady Irish, Maya Kirkpatrick had 11 points.

The boys game was a tight matchup for the first half, but the Knights pulled away late with lights-out shooting in the second half. Chapman was without their full coaching staff, as they were in quarantine with an assistant testing positive for COVID-19. Head baseball coach Judd Liebau and athletic director Clint Merritt filled in for the Irish, and they came out hot, leading 11-8 after a quarter of play. Sacred Heart wouldn’t go down without a fight though, A big second quarter from Jacob Gormley put the Knights ahead 26-25 at the half. The Irish had the game within three with five minutes to play in the third quarter, but the Knights stretched the lead to 38-30 going to the fourth quarter. Sacred Heart stretched the lead all the way to as much as 14, but Chapman wouldn’t go down quietly. The Irish battled back to within four with under two minutes to play in the contest, but some clutch free throws down the stretch from Gormley put the game away for the Knights, as they escaped with a 61-49 victory. Gormley had a night to remember with 24 points on the night. He was aided by Caleb Giliand and Alex Disberger, who had 14 and 12, respectively. For the Irish, K-State football commit Trevor Erickson led the team with 14 on the night. Cam Liebau dropped 13, and both Trey Adams and Eli Riegel added nine each.

Sacred Heart will now host Beloit on Thursday to make up tonight’s contest, weather permitting.