Sacred Heart Sweeps Beloit in NCAA Clash

In a matchup between NCAA powerhouses, Sacred Heart emerged victorious over Beloit in the boys and girls contests.

The girls got out to a slow start on the offensive end, tallying just three points in the opening quarter. Their defense kept the game close enough for them to go on a big run in the second quarter, as they led 15-10 at the break. Ellie Woodard was the lead Knight on the offensive end with eight first-half points. The two rivals went back and forth in the third quarter, with Sacred Heart holding a 27-24 advantage going into the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, it was all Sacred Heart, as they outscored the Trojans 9-3 en route to a 36-27 victory. Ellie Woodall led the Knights in a low-scoring affair with 12 points. This was the first win for the Lady Knights over Beloit in their last thirteen tries and the first win since 2014.

The boys came into tonight’s rivalry game winners of their last seven games since a loss against 1A #1 Little River in early January and were ranked #7 in 2A for the KBCA rankings this week. Against an inexperienced Beloit team, the Knights dominated. The Knights jumped out to a 27-6 lead midway through the second quarter and led 34-18 at half. Mason Richards had his best game of the year with a 15 point first half, and Jacob Gormley added 12 first-half points. Sacred Heart continued their domination, out-scoring Beloit 24-3 in the third quarter. With the young players playing the fourth quarter, Sacred Heart ran away with a big win, their eighth straight, by a final score of 67-32. Gormley led all scorers with 21 points, all of which came in the second and third quarters. Richards wasn’t too far behind him with 20 points, as well as four triples. Alex Disberger also had double-figures with 12 points.

Next time out, Sacred Heart will host Republic County.