Sacred Heart Splits with St. John’s/Tipton

The Sacred Heart Lady Knights suffered their third loss of the season at the hands of the St. John’s-Tipton Lady Bluejays 57-41 on Tuesday night at Beloit.

In a game that remained close through three quarters ended up in a double digit loss, as the Lady Bluejays went on a 26-10 run in the 4th quarter to seal the victory.

St. John’s led 16-15 after one and 29-21 at the half and then pushed the lead to 12 in the 3rd quarter before Sacred Heart would make a strong run and close the gap to 37-31 after three. St. John’s-Tipton made their strong run in the 4th with a 31 point performance from senior Lauryn Dubbert, with 19 points coming in the first 16 minutes of play. Junior Leah Brummer added 9, while sophomore Ella Wiles chipped in 7.

The Lady Knights did not have anyone in double figures, however 3 players finished the night with 8 each, including freshman Ashley Eshleman, junior Ellie Woodall, senior Teaghan Slagle and senior Ella Gotti chipped in 7 points.

The Lady Knights drop to 6-3 on the season, while St. John’s-Tipton moves to 6-1,

The Sacred Heart Lady Knights will host Beloit on January 26th, get all the action on the Salina Sports Stream, KSAL.com.

The game was never in doubt for the Sacred Heart boys in their huge win over St. John’s-Tipton on Tuesday night in Beloit, as the Knights led by 6 after one, 14 at intermission and then kicked it into high gear in the second half to win 77-40 over the Bluejays.

Nine players scored for the Knights in the game, with four in double figures, but it was a marque moment for freshman Max Ehrlich in the 2nd quarter, as he came off the bench to knock down a 2 point field goal and follow that with 3 straight 3 pointers to help Sacred Heart to a double digit lead at the half.

Coach Brian Gormley stated in the post game, this was a solid performance by the Knights on both ends of the floor out-rebounding the Bluejays 35-20 and their tight defense forced 24 turnovers.

Four players hit double figures for the Knights, with junior Alex Disberger leading all scorers with 15, followed by Ehrlich, senior Jacob Gormley and senior Caleb Gilliland with 11 each, senior Mason Richards added 9.

The Bluejays were led in scoring by junior Jared Eitzmann with 11, sophomore Luke Bates and freshman Daniel Eilert chipped in 8 each.

The Bluejays dropped to 3-4 on the season, while the Knights moved to 4-3. Sacred Heart will be in action next Tuesday January 26th entertaining the Beloit Trojans in NCAA league action, join us on KSAL.com The Salina Sports Stream.