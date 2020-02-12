Sacred Heart Splits with Russell

It was a spilt for Sacred Heart at Russell on Tuesday night. The Knight girls led at the half, but faded down the stretch to lose by 14. Meanwhile the Sacred Heart boys pitched a shutout in the 4th quarter en route to a big road win.

GIRLS: RUSSELL 53 SACRED HEART 39

Despite leading the game at the end of both the first and second quarters, Sacred Heart never seemed comfortable and wound up with a double digit loss. The game really got away from the Knights in the 4th quarter with the Broncos outscoring Sacred Heart in the final frame 18 to 9.

Russell was powered by four players who scored in double figures: Camille Dortland was the leading scorer in the game with 14 points, but she had lots of help. Megan Peeler and Aniya Stierlen both had 13 while Rylan Reeves chipped in 11. Sacred Heart’s Ally Cochran was the only Knight to reach double figures and she just barely made it scoring 10.

The Lady Knights fell to 11 and 4 for the season and 7 and 2 in NCAA League play.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 71 RUSSELL 37

Sacred Heart’s Ethan Buckner came into Tuesday’s game averaging 9.5 points a game. He doubled his average for the season scoring 10 points in the first half and adding 9 more in the second half giving him 19 for the game. Three other Knights scored in double digits: Starter Caleb Gilliland who had 13 and two players from the bench, Brian Nouanlasy and Alex Disberger, who had 10 points each. Jacob Sohm with 13 points was the only Bronco in double figures.

Sacred Heart never trailed in the contest enjoying leads of 6 points after the first quarter, 10 points at halftime and 12 points at the end of the third quarter. The Knights exploded for 22 points in the fourth quarter while holding Russell scoreless for the period.

The Knights improved to 13 and 2 on the year and 8 and 1 in the NCAA.

Next up for both the Sacred Heart Boys and Girls another doubleheader this time at home on Friday when the opponent will be Council Grove.