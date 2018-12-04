Sacred Heart Splits at Chapman

In a back-and-forth game–the type that the Sacred Heart girl’s basketball team couldn’t come away with victories all last year, the Knights were able to find their way in the end with a 57-53 win at Chapman.

In the first round of the Chapman Irish Classic, Sacred Heart led for the majority of the first half, taking a 21-14 lead in to halftime.

The third quarter was a back-and-forth affair, much like the rest of the game. Chapman would start on a 13-2 run to regain the lead. The Knights answered with a 12-4 run of their own, however, Chapman would cut the gap tie the game at 38 going in to the 4th quarter.

In the final stanza, Sacred Heart hit some huge shots, led by 3-point makes by Hannah Goetz and Ella Gotti, the Knights opened a slim lead. Sacred Heart was then able to close out the game by making FTs, leading to their first win this year.

Chapman (0-1) was led by McKenna Kirkpatrick with 22 points. Peyton Suther scored 14 and Ashlynn Bledsoe added in 13 points.

Sacred Heart (1-1, 0-0 NCAA) won their first game in the Chapman Tournament for the second-straight season. The Knights were led by Ally Cochran with 23 points–nine of her last points all came from the foul stripe. Goetz added in 14.

Sacred Heart plays Rossville next.

Chapman 53, SACRED HEART BOYS 47

Sacred Heart looked like they were on their way to their first win of the season. The Knights held a 37-27 lead midway through the third.

Unfortunately, Chapman would clamp down defensively and wake up offensively to end the game on a 25-10 extended run.

Chapman (1-0) was led by Izek Jackson with 22 points. Brandon Colston added in 17.

Sacred Heart (0-2, 0-0 NCAA) made clutch 3-point shots all night, but ran out of gas in the final period. The Knights were led by Tate Herrenbruck’s 22 points and Charlie Skidmore’s 18.

Sacred Heart moves on to the second round of the Chapman Irish Classic with Rossville on Friday. Live coverage of the game can be heard on FM 104.9. Tip times are earlier though, 3 p.m. for the girl’s and 4:45 p.m. for the boy’s.