Sacred Heart snags second win, defeat Belle Plaine

Jackson SchneiderSeptember 24, 2022

The Sacred Heart Knights improved to 2-2 on the year, and snapped a two-game scoreless streak on Friday, defeating the Belle Plaine Dragons 30-0 on the road.

The win equals Sacred Heart’s best win total in a season since 2020, and their best start through four games since 2016.

In a short message after the game, first-year Sacred Heart Head Coach Jeremy Hopkins noted his pride in the team for their effort in the win.

The Knights open district play next week, hosting Valley Heights at JRI Stadium in Salina.

