Sacred Heart Settles for Splits against Little River

After two blowout wins earlier in the week, the Sacred Heart Girls had to rally to take down the Little River Lady Redskins Saturday night, 46 to 40.

In the Boys game, the Knights got off to a fast start and it looked like Sacred Heart would get the sweep, but the worst quarter of the year doomed the Knights as they fell 59 to 51.

GIRLS:

Sacred Heart got off to a bit of a slow start and trailed by two points after a quarter and six points at the half. Little River would extend their lead to nine early in the third quarter before the Knights got the ship righted and went on to win by six.

Junior Ellie Woodall had a career night for Sacred Heart scoring 27. No other Knight was in double figures, but Senior Ella Gotti came close with 8. Little River’s Aubery Orlander, a Freshman, led the Redskins with 16 points with 14 of those coming in the first half before she seemed to run out of gas. Freshman Alaina Eck tried to pick up the slack getting 9 or her 11 points in the 2nd half, but it wasn’t enough for the Redskins.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Little River 10 10 14 6 40

Sacred Heart 8 6 23 9 46

BOYS:

The Sacred Heart Boys have only played once in the last 30 days (with two games postponed earlier in the week due to Covid troubles for the scheduled opponets), but the way they started Saturday night you sure couldn’t tell. The Knights raced to a 20 to 11 first quarter lead over the undefeated Little River squad before the wheels fell completely off in the second quarter. The Redskins outscored the Knights 21-5 in that quarter to take a 7 point lead into the break. After trailing by 8 points after three quarters, Sacred Heart would rally to get within 3 points in the final frame before losing by 8 points.

Little River only utilized six players in the game and they were led by their All-State candidate Senior Jayden Garrison who spilt his 24 points evenly between the two halves. Senior Trey Rolfs added 13 and Sophomore Braxton Lafferty netted 12.

As usual, the Knights were led in scoring by Junior Alex Disberger with 16. Senior Caleb Gilliland hit 4 treys and ended his night with 14 points and Senior Jacob Gormley, after being shutout in the first half, wound up in double digits with 11.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Little River 11 21 11 16 59

Sacred Heart 20 5 10 16 51

Next up for both Knight squads, a trip to Beloit to take on St. Johns. The Girls, now 6 and 2, will be looking for their 4th win in a row. Meanwhile, the Boys who started the season 3 and 0 will be searching to end a 3 game losing streak that has left them at .500 on the year with a record of 3 and 3.