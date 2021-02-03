Sacred Heart Settles for Split at Southeast of Saline

In a North Central Activities Association match-up on Tuesday night, the Sacred Heart Lady Knights put up a solid fight in the first half, but in the end it was the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans pulling away for the 44-35 win.

The Lady Knights opened up the first quarter with a pair of 3’s from junior Madison Ehrlich and sophomore Tessa Junk plus a couple of free throws to gain an 8-6 advantage after the first 8 minutes of play. Southeast Lady Trojans opened the second quarter with some inside scoring and a three from junior Karsyn Schlesener to regain the lead and sporting a one point edge 19-18 at halftime.

The Lady Trojans pushed their lead to 8 with an 11-4 run in quarter number three and limiting the Lady Knights to only one field goal, giving Southeast a 30-22 lead after three. Early in the fourth quarter the Lady Trojans would extend their lead to 16 before the Lady Knights would crank up the defense and hit some big shots and free throws to draw within 8, but would not get any closer, as the game ended at 44-35.

Leading the scoring attack for Sacred Heart was senior Teghan Slagle with 9 points, sophomore Tessa Junk and senior Ella Gotti would add 6 each.

It was junior Karsyn Schlesener leading all scorers on the night for Southeast with 11, freshman Maddie Harris chipped in 8, with junior Mallorie Pearson and sophomore Reagan Goetz adding 7 each.

The Lady Knights drop to 7-5 on the season, while the Southeast of Saline Lady Trojans move to 9-5. More NCAA action on Thursday and Friday at home for the Sacred Heart Lady Knights, as they will host Beloit and Minneapolis on successive nights. On Thursday catch the action with Beloit on KSAL 1150 AM starting with the pre-game show at 4:45 and 5:00 tip-off, then on Friday its Minneapolis on 92.7 The New Zoo (KZUH), with the 5:45 pre-game show and tip-off at 6:00.

SACRED HEART 60, SES 51

After a back and forth first half the Sacred Heart Knight boys secured an NCAA road win over Southeast of Saline 60-51 on Tuesday night.

It was a tight game during the first 16 minutes of play with several lead changes and no one having more than a five point lead at any time. The Knights had three players hit the scoring column with senior Jacob Gormley and senior Caleb Gilliland knocking down 3’s, plus junior Alex Disberger with 3 field goals and controlling the boards for a 12-10 lead after one.

The second quarter was much the same with Southeast of Saline senior Camden Spano-Lund hitting three big 3’s and sophomore Eli Sawyers providing some inside play to stay in contention. Sacred had more players get involved in their offense with senior Mason Richards, senior Kobe Douglas and senior Gustavo Campa providing some added scoring punch to give Sacred Heart the 29-28 lead at intermission.

In the second half the Knights produced more offense and kicked up the defensive pressure to gain a lead of 8 to 10 points to own a 45-39 advantage at the end of three. The Knights added more 3’s and free throws in the fourth quarter to extend their lead to 12 three different times. The Southeast Trojans would not go away, as Camden Spano-Lund hit five 3’s in the game and Eli Sawyers continued to get points in the paint, but the Knights would prevail to get the 9 point win 60-51 for their 2nd win over the Trojans on the season.

Four players reached double figures for Sacred Heart, as senior Caleb Gilliland dropped in 16, senior Jacob Gormley with 12 and junior Alex Disberger had a double double with 12 points and 15 rebounds, plus senior Mason Richards chipped in 11.

The Trojans had two players lead all scorers on the night as senior Camden Spano-Lund and sophomore Eli Sawyers combined for 17 each.

Sacred Heart moves to 7-3 on the season, as the Trojans drop to 7-6. The Knights will have back to back home games on Thursday and Friday to face Beloit and Minneapolis, catch all the action with Beloit on KSAL 1150 AM with a 7:30 tip-off and then on Friday with Minneapolis get the action on 92.7 FM The New Zoo (KZUH) with a 7:30 tip-off.