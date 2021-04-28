Sacred Heart Selects Carl Hines as Next Girls Basketball Coach

For the second time in three years, Sacred Heart has a new leader for its girls basketball program.

Carl Hines, a basketball coach with 13 years of experience at various levels, was announced Wednesday as the next girls basketball head coach for the Lady Knights. Hines takes the spot left by Keenan Thompson, who jumped to Liberal to be the boys basketball head coach.

“We are extremely excited for Mr. Hines to lead our girls basketball program,” said Sacred Heart athletic director Bryce Woodall. “His passion for helping others is clear, and he has a strong desire for success inside and outside of the classroom. He looks to bring the spirit of civic responsibility and team cohesiveness to Sacred Heart.”

Hines taught at Lakewood Middle School for 13 years. For four of those years, he coached basketball. Hines also has nine years of coaching experience with the Salina Central High School boys basketball program.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and trust Sacred Heart has placed in me to take on the role of leading the Knights girls basketball program,” Hines said. “I consider this position to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to continue the successful tradition at Sacred Heart. To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

Keenan Thompson took over a Sacred Heart team that returned its whole roster from 2018-19, coming off its first double-digit win season in 10 years. The Lady Knights finished 14-8 in Thompson’s first season. The COVID-19 pandemic trimmed a few games off Sacred Heart’s schedule in 2020-21. Still, the Lady Knights went 11-8, falling to Moundridge in the sub-state semifinals. In Thompson’s two seasons, the Lady Knights were 25-16.

Hines is extremely excited to hit the ground running in the summer months.