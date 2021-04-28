Salina, KS

Now: 60 °

Currently: Overcast with Haze

Hi: 75 ° | Lo: 48 °

Sacred Heart Selects Carl Hines as Next Girls Basketball Coach

Pat StrathmanApril 28, 2021

For the second time in three years, Sacred Heart has a new leader for its girls basketball program.

Carl Hines, a basketball coach with 13 years of experience at various levels, was announced Wednesday as the next girls basketball head coach for the Lady Knights. Hines takes the spot left by Keenan Thompson, who jumped to Liberal to be the boys basketball head coach.

“We are extremely excited for Mr. Hines to lead our girls basketball program,” said Sacred Heart athletic director Bryce Woodall. “His passion for helping others is clear, and he has a strong desire for success inside and outside of the classroom. He looks to bring the spirit of civic responsibility and team cohesiveness to Sacred Heart.”

Hines taught at Lakewood Middle School for 13 years. For four of those years, he coached basketball. Hines also has nine years of coaching experience with the Salina Central High School boys basketball program.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and trust Sacred Heart has placed in me to take on the role of leading the Knights girls basketball program,” Hines said. “I consider this position to be a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be able to continue the successful tradition at Sacred Heart. To say I’m excited would be an understatement.”

Keenan Thompson took over a Sacred Heart team that returned its whole roster from 2018-19, coming off its first double-digit win season in 10 years. The Lady Knights finished 14-8 in Thompson’s first season. The COVID-19 pandemic trimmed a few games off Sacred Heart’s schedule in 2020-21. Still, the Lady Knights went 11-8, falling to Moundridge in the sub-state semifinals. In Thompson’s two seasons, the Lady Knights were 25-16.

Hines is extremely excited to hit the ground running in the summer months.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

HS Sports Digest – 4/27

April 28, 2021 9:15 am

HS Sports Digest – 4/26

April 27, 2021 11:50 am

HS Sports Digest – 4/23

April 24, 2021 9:24 am

HS Sports Digest – 4/22

April 22, 2021 11:43 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Selects Carl Hines as ...

For the second time in three years, Sacred Heart has a new leader for its girls basketball program. ...

April 28, 2021 Comments

FHSU Inaugural Giving Day Exceeds E...

Kansas News

April 28, 2021

SculptureTour Salina to Unveil 19 N...

Top News

April 28, 2021

Skeletal Remains Found Along Mitche...

Top News

April 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

FHSU Inaugural Giving Day...
April 28, 2021Comments
26 New COVID Cases
April 28, 2021Comments
Property Taxes Soon Due
April 28, 2021Comments
Lord of the Rings
April 28, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices