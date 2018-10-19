Sacred Heart Runs Past Republic County on Senior Night

Sacred Heart was looking for a bounce back win after dropping a heart-breaking loss to Ell-Saline last week.

The Knight were able to do just that on Friday night at the Graves Family Sports Complex with a 37-6 win over league and district foe, Republic County.

There was some drama though. The Knights led 14-0 and driving in for more when their drive stalled at the RC 5-yard-line. The Knights’ 4th down pass fell incomplete giving the ball back to the Buffaloes with a little more than five minutes remaining in the the second quarter.

Republic County then drove the ball downfield 95 yards and capped it off with a 1-yard TD pass from Cody Dahl to Tate Lapo with just 13-seconds remaining in the first half. The Knights led winless Republic County, but just 14-6 at halftime.

After a halftime tongue lashing from head coach, Garrett Galanski, Sacred Heart would force Republic County to a three-and-out.

The Knights then fed the ball to their running back, Paco Garcia, who would rush for two of his three TDs on the night in the second half.

Quarterback, Mac Hemmer–who got his first start ever in varsity play due to a David Anderson injury was lights-out. The Knights’ sophomore went 9-21 passing for 177 yards unofficially and one TD. Hemmer would connect with Charlie Skidmore for four completions on 119 yards and the TD.

The Sacred Heart defense stifled the Republic County offense in the second half, holding the Buffs to just 111 yards of total offense unofficially on Friday.

Meanwhile, the most impressive performance of the night belonged to Garcia. The back carried the ball 33 times for 166 yards and three TDs.

Republic County (0-8, 0-3 NCAA) have now lost 17-straight games dating back to 2016. The Buffs finished last in Class 1A’s District 5 and will travel on the road next week to Plainville-the District 6 champs-in the first round of the 1A State Playoffs.

Sacred Heart (3-5, 2-2 NCAA) won three of its four home games this season. The Knights must now go on the road next Friday to face Ellis.