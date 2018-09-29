Sacred Heart Pounds La Crosse for First Shutout Since 2016

Homecoming night for Sacred Heart was a good one for the Knights as they shutout the La Crosse Leopards for a 37-0 win; the second of the Knights’ season.

Sacred Heart quarterback, David Anderson fired four TD passes on the night as he would connect with his top-target, Trace Leners in the first quarter on a 41-yard TD pass to make it 7-0, Knights.

Sacred Heart led 7-0 going in to the second quarter when the Knights exploded for 24 points. Sacred Heart started the scoring on a 4-yard TD plunge by Jared McCartney. The Knights followed then it up with Anderson’s second TD pass, this time to Ethan Buckner for 16 yards.

Anderson wasn’t done for the quarter though, he would launch a 50-yard deep pass to Charlie Skidmore in stride to put the Knights up 28-0 with 6:41 to go in the second period.

The score was the same just before halftime when Skidmore then knocked in a 33-yard FG kick to put Sacred Heart up 31-0 at the break.

The Knights’ defense had a great bounce-back night after alloweing 45 points to Hillsboro last week. The Knights held La Crosse to just 19 yards of total offense in the first half.

With the defense continuing to turn away La Crosse, Sacred Heart would run some clock in the second half, however, Anderson would heave his fourth and final TD pass late in third, this time finding Landon Power on a 14-yard score.

La Crosse would be unable to find the end-zone all night with the Knights riding their defense to their second win on the season and their most dominating since 2016.

Anderson was unofficially 9-14 passing on the evening, with 215 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. Anderson now has tossed 9 TDs this season.

La Crosse (2-3) could only muster 178 total yards on the evening. The Leopards were short-handed with just 14 healthy players on the roster.

Sacred Heart (2-3) notched its first shutout since beating Russell 41-0 in 2016. Six different Knights reeled in Anderson passes on the night.

Next up, Sacred Heart travels to defending state champion, Smith Center (4-1) on Friday, Oct. 5. Tune in to live coverage on FM 104.9.