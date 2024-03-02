Sacred Heart outlasts Bennington for trip to State

ALMA, KS – The Sacred Heart Knights outlasted the Bennington Bulldogs Saturday night, winning a 52-45 contest, and earning a trip to Dodge City for the Kansas Class 2A State Tournament.

Bennington would lead early 4-3, and the game would be tied at 6 each early, but a Sacred Heart three would put them up 9-6, and they would never trail again. The Knights would space things out a bit, outscoring Bennington 8-0 to end the opening quarter, taking a 14-6 edge.

Sacred Heart would make five first quarter field goals, with four of them coming from three point range, a theme which would continue the entire game.

The lead would continue to grow as the Knights out paced the Bulldogs 18-14 in the second quarter, leading 32-20 at the half.

Sacred Heart would lead by as many as 14 in the game, but Bennington never wavered, rallying to get within as close as two points late in the third quarter, but again Sacred Heart would answer the bell.

The Bennington rally would have its chances late, but in the fourth quarter the Knights would make the more three point shots, and pull away for the victory.

On the night, two key factors decided the game. The first, was Sacred Heart’s ability to shoot the three. In the game, the Knights made 17 field goals. Of those 17 made shots, nine were three pointers. The second, was Bennington’s struggles at the free throw line. In the seven point loss, Bennington shot just 7/16 at the charity stripe, leaving nine points off the scoreboard.

All told, the Knights avenged a tough loss in last year’s 2A Sub-State Final in Hillsboro to the Bulldogs, earning their 33rd berth to the State Tournament in program history, and first since 2018.

For the Knights, Maxwell Ehrlich would score a game high 16 points, making a trio of three point baskets. Evan Bogart would add 11, as the tandem were the only two double-figure scorers for a well-rounded Knights attack.

Bennington would be paced by leading scorer Eli Lawson’s 12 points as their only double-figure scorer. Talan Pickering would score 8 points, while Kian Wilson and Payge Rodenbeek would each score seven. Bennington’s season closes with a record of 19-4 overall.

With the win, Sacred Heart improves to 20-3 and advances to the 2A State Tournament next week at United Wireless Arena in Dodge City.

SCORING

(2) Bennington – 6 – 14 – 12 – 13 / 45

(1) Sacred Heart – 14 – 18 – 6 – 14 / 52

Bennington (19-4) – 45

Eli Lawson – 12

Talan Pickering – 8

Payge Rodenbeek, Kian Wilson – 7

Isaiah Garrett – 6

Mister Smith – 5

Sacred Heart (20-3) – 52

Maxwell Ehrlich – 16

Evan Bogart – 11

Will Tuttle – 8

Jett Samuelson – 6

Jason Marrs – 5

Luka Adami – 4

Micahel Matteucci – 2