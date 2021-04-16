Salina, KS

Now: 42 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 36 °

Sacred Heart Names Chris Clark as Volleyball Coach

Sacred Heart ReleaseApril 16, 2021
Sacred Heart High school is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Chris Clark as the Head High School Girls Volleyball coach.
We are extremely excited for Mr. Clark to lead our Girls Volleyball program. Coach Clark brings in a vast amount of coaching experience having previously coached at various levels for over 25 years.
He has an exceptional knowledge of the sport and has a high level of competitive spirit. In addition, he provides a strong foundation and a steady hand for program development and success. He fully understands the role that respective program serves in fulfilling the mission of the school.
Mr. Clark will also fulfill the role of technology coordinator at Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

HS Sports Digest – 4/15

April 15, 2021 11:50 pm

HS Sports Digest – 4/13

April 14, 2021 10:34 am

HS Sports Digest – 4/9

April 9, 2021 11:52 pm

HS Sports Digest – 4/8

 4:00 am


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Half-Staff Flags to Honor Shooting ...

Flags across the country are flying at half-staff to honor the victims of the shooting in Indiana. P...

April 16, 2021 Comments

ATF, Salina Police Offer Reward in ...

Top News

April 16, 2021

19 New Saline County COVID Cases

Top News

April 16, 2021

Sacred Heart Names Chris Clark as V...

Sports News

April 16, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Half-Staff Flags to Honor...
April 16, 2021Comments
Credit Card Thief Caught ...
April 16, 2021Comments
Historic Trail Legislatio...
April 16, 2021Comments
Saline County Vaccination...
April 16, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices