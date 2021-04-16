Sacred Heart Names Chris Clark as Volleyball Coach

Sacred Heart High school is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Chris Clark as the Head High School Girls Volleyball coach.

We are extremely excited for Mr. Clark to lead our Girls Volleyball program. Coach Clark brings in a vast amount of coaching experience having previously coached at various levels for over 25 years.

He has an exceptional knowledge of the sport and has a high level of competitive spirit. In addition, he provides a strong foundation and a steady hand for program development and success. He fully understands the role that respective program serves in fulfilling the mission of the school.

Mr. Clark will also fulfill the role of technology coordinator at Sacred Heart Jr./Sr. High School.