Sacred Heart Hires Football Coach

Sacred Heart Jr/Sr High School has hired Norman Jennings as new Head High School Football Coach.

According to the school, Jennings joined our team last year as the assistant head coach and this year will mark his 15th year coaching. With over 30 seasons of experience, he has coached football, baseball, basketball, and wrestling.

In 2022-23 Jennings was also a high school head wrestling coach, a position he has held for the past 4 seasons.

Jennings has spent much of his adult life impacting youth through coaching, mentoring, youth pastoring, and counseling. Coaching is a place where he enjoys making connections that help to develop and grow the spiritual character of youth.

“Having more success on the field last year was great, but getting to know each one of the boys on the team was

awesome. I cannot wait to see how God develops and grows each one of us individually and as a family! I so appreciated the atmosphere and support within the Sacred Heart community and hope to return those blessings for many years!”

Jennings, wife Jen, son Reis, and daughters Kate and Alivia all enjoyed supporting the team last year and can not wait for the upcoming season!