Sacred Heart Girls Tennis Highlights Weekend with Title

Pat Strathman October 18, 2020

Class 5A in Andover Team Results

Bishop Carroll 24, Kapaun 22, Andover 16, McPherson 10, Salina South 9, Seaman 7, Blue Valley Southwest 5, St. James 4, Salina Central 4, De Soto 3, Ark City 2, Shawnee Heights 2, Andover Central 1. Salina South individual results

Illiana Armbrust & Alexxa Nunemaker, 3rd Salina Central individual results

Callie Sanborn, 7th McPherson individual results

Patricia Huerta, 6th

Ceanna Allen & Perrin Schneider, 5th Class 4A in Topeka Team Results

Collegiate 27, Circle 18, Buhler 13, Wichita Trinity 13, Hayden 11, Independence 8, Chapman 5, Parsons 4, Wellington 4, Bishop Miege 3, Hesston 2. Chapman individual results

Elyssa Frieze, 5th Class 3-2-1A in Wichita Team Results

Sacred Heart 22, Kansas City Christian 22, Ellsworth 10, Central Plains 8, Victoria 8, Conway Springs 6, Phillipsburg 6, Smoky Valley 5, Kingman 4, Scott City 3, Maranatha Academy 3, Larned 1. Sacred Heart individual results

Lily Perrin, state champion

Isabella Matteucci & Katie Weiss, 2nd Ellsworth individual results

Cunningham & Soukup, 4th

Haase & Windholz, 6th Smoky Valley individual results

Karik Elliott & Lena Rauchholz, 5th

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.