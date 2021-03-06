Sacred Heart Girls Season Ends with Loss to Moundridge

The Sacred Heart Lady Knights season came to an end Friday night with a sub-state semi-final loss to the Moundridge Lady Cats 53 to 31.

The Knights got off to a slow start trailing 19 to 6 after one quarter. After outscoring Moundridge in the second quarter, Sacred Heart was behind by 10 at the intermission.

Sacred Heart would make it interesting early in the third quarter. The Knights scored the first 4 points of the second half and then missed a three point shot that would have pulled Sacred Heart within 3. After that it was all downhill for the Knights. After those quick early points in the third quarter, Sacred Heart would not score again in that stanza. Meanwhile the Lady Cats would score the final 15 points of the third quarter to take a commanding lead into the evenly played fourth quarter.

Moundridge got a big game from their Senior point guard Erin Durst who was the leading scorer in the contest with 17 nearly double her season average. The Lady Cats 6-1 Junior post player Kate Eichelberger scored right at her season average adding 15 for Moundridge. The Knights were led in scoring by Junior Ellie Woodall with 12. Senior Emilee Everett chipped in 8 all coming in the second half.

The Lady Knights end their season with a record of 11 and 8. Moundridge improved to 17 and 5 and will face top seeded Hillsboro who wiped out Sedgwick Friday night 58 to 34 enroute to their 18th win of the season against only three losses.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Sacred Heart 6 12 4 9 31

Moundridge 19 9 15 10 53