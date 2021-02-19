Sacred Heart Girls Lose by 1; Boys Win in a Blowout

It was Senior Night for Sacred Heart on Friday and the Knight Girls lost a heartbreaker to Republic County, 38 to 37, but the Boys had no trouble with the Buffaloes winning 46 to 14.

GIRLS:

Despite never leading in the game, the Lady Knights nonetheless had a chance to get the win, but came up short on a game winning attempt in the final second of the contest.

Republic County hit a three pointer in the first minute of the game and led all night long until Sacred Heart managed to get it tied with about a minute and a half remaining. The Knights had to rally from 10 points down in the second half to get in a position to have an opportunity for the win. After Sacred Heart got it tied late, the Buffaloes held the ball for over a minute and 20 seconds before Sacred Heart committed a foul with :07 remaining. Sophomore Emily Hansen made the first of two free throws and then Republic County was able to hold off the Knights to get the single digit win.

Buffalo Senior Emily Jensik led all scorers with 15 points while Junior Nicole Popelka contributed 10 including the trey that gave Republic County the lead they never relinquished. No Knight scored in double figures, but Senior Emilee Everett got close with 9 and Junior Ellie Woodall chipped in 8.

TEAM 1 2 3 4 FINAL

Republic Co. 12 12 8 6 38

Sacred Heart 6 13 6 12 37

BOYS:

While 46 points was one of the lower offensive outputs for the Knight Boys, when you play the kind of defense Sacred Heart played Friday night 46 was way more than enough. The Knights held the Buffaloes to quarter point totals of 4, 4, 0 and 6.

The game’s leading scorer Sacred Heart Senior Caleb Gilliland got 11 of his 16 points in the first quarter including 3 of his 4 three pointers in the opening frame. No other Knights scored in double figures, but three Knights had 8 points: Seniors Jacob Gormley and Kobe Douglas as well as Junior Alex Disberger. The only Buffalo to score more than 2 points was Junior Blake Aurand who had 7 points.

TEAM 1 2 3 *4 FINAL

Republic Co. 4 4 0 6 14

Sacred Heart 15 15 9 7 46

*4th quarter played with a continuous clock

Next up for both Knight squads, the last regular season games on the road at Ellsworth. The Girls are now

9 and 7 while the Boys win streak is now 10 as they improved to 13 and 3 on the year.