Sacred Heart Girls Cruise to Second Blowout Win in a Row

Clarke SandersJanuary 15, 2021

On Tuesday night the Sacred Heart Girls traveled to Republic County and returned to Salina with a 59-20 win over the Lady Buffaloes.  This Friday night at home against the Ellsworth Bearcats the Knights didn’t do quite as well, but they were close as they wiped out the Lady Bearcats 58-20.

The Knight Boys were also scheduled to play both nights, but Covid got the win in both of those games and the Boys were unable to play.

GIRLS:

The Knights opened the game with an 18-0 run and never looked back.  The first half was a case of everything going right for the Knights with Sacred Heart leading 42 to 10 at the break.  The Knights pushed the lead to 40 by the end of the third quarter 54 to 14.  The final frame was played with a continuous clock.

The Knights had balanced scoring and a stifling defense that forced 28 Bearcat turnovers.

Sacred Heart’s leading scorer was Junior Ellie Woodall who netted 14.  She had plenty of help with Senior Ella Gotti and Freshman Katie Weiss each chipping in 11 with 9 of Weiss’s points gunned in from beyond the arc.

Ellsworth only had one player who got halfway to double digits with Freshman Kylan Turnipseed scoring 5 points.

TEAM             1          2          3          4          FINAL

Ellsworth         3          7          4          6             20

Sacred Heart   21        21        12        4             58

Next up for both the Knight Boys (hopefully) and Girls, home games against Little River.  Little River is one of the legendary programs in Kansas for Girls Basketball.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

