Sacred Heart Girls Claim 2A XC State Title

Fresh off a Regional Title last week, the Sacred Heart Lady Knights added a State Championship to the trophy case on Saturday, winning the 2A State Title at Wamego Country Club.

The Knights compiled 85 points, winning the Team Title by 21 points over runner up Whitewater-Remington.

Sacred Heart Freshman Mia Hamilton finished in front for the Knights, coming in 14th place as an individual. Gracy Dorzweiler was next across the finish line for Sacred Heart in 27th as an individual.

Lauryn Mikkelson, Eva Matteucci, and Bethany Campa would come in at 30th, 31st, and 35th respectively, and not far behind was Carolinev Stone in 42nd, with Libby Kierscht at 49th.

RESULTS PROVIDED BY HEARTLAND TIMING

