Sacred Heart Gets a Hard Earned Sweep at Little River

The Sacred Heart Boys and Girls both played their first games of the year 2020 Friday night and came away with a pair of wins, but it wasn’t easy.

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 44 LITTLE RIVER 36

Sloppy play was the rule of the night for both teams, but the Lady Knights managed to extend their winning streak with an 8 point victory over the Lady Redskins.

Knight senior Hannah Getz scored all 8 of Sacred Heart’s first quarter points as the Knights led 8-2 after the first period.

Sacred Heart was shutout from the floor in the 2nd quarter, but did manage 5 points at the free throw line in the stanza. Nonetheless, the Knights trailed at the half 18 to 13.

Whatever Head Coach of the Knights Keenan Thompson told his girls at halftime worked like a charm as the Knights put up 21 points in quarter #3 to take a 10 point lead, 34-24.

Little River would make it close in the 4th quarter getting the Knight lead down to 3 points on a couple of occasions, but in the end Sacred Heart would improve to 5-2 on the season by notching their 5th win in a row.

Getz was the only Knight in double figures as she scored 14 points on the evening to lead all scorers. Meanwhile, Little River would have two girls in double digits: Jaylie Bergkamp scored 12 with Lily Boughman adding 10 for the Redskins.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 62 LITTLE RIVER 59 (OT)

In a wild nightcap, the Sacred Heart Boys needed some extra time, but would eventually take down Little River by 3.

The game was tight throughout. The teams were tied both at the end of the 1st quarter (15-15) and at the end of regulation play (56-56). Little River led 30 to 27 at halftime with the Knights on top by one at the end of the 3rd quarter (38-37).

Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck was tied for leading scorer in the game with the Redskins’ Jayden Garrison. Both players had 23 in the contest. For Herrenbruck his biggest points of the game came with just 5.5 seconds left in regulation when he knocked down a pair of free throws to send the game into overtime.

In the extra frame, Jacob Gormley, who missed three free throws in the waning moments of the game, sank a free throw that forced Little River to take a long desperation shot that was well off the mark to end the game.

Other players in double digits: Caleb Gilliland with 10 for the Knights and Little Rivers’ Braxton Lafferty (12) and Trey Rolfs (11).

Next up for the Knights, now winners of 6 games in a row, a trip to Gypsum to take on intra-county arch rival, the Southeast of Saline Trojans in a girls/boys double header.