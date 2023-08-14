Sacred Heart Football 2023 Season Preview

Following a monumental shift in 2022, the Sacred Heart Knights move into 2023 with renewed confidence, and a new Head Coach, as Norman Jennings takes over the program.

Coach Jennings served as an assistant last year under Jeremy Hopkins, and the staff assembled by the two worked wonders for the Knights last season, snapping a 12-game losing streak which dated back to 2020, along with a 4-4 regular season and a berth in the 1A State Playoffs.

Now, Jennings takes the reins for a program eyeing another big step forward in 2023. The Knights will return 12 seniors to this year’s squad, including 10 of which who started last fall. They’ll also see a bevy of young talent elevate to the high school ranks, which will continue to bolster a roster with several key pieces returning.

“More than anything I am very excited for the Sacred Heart football family to be around eachother again,” said Jennings as he previewed the season. “We have 34 awesome young men, five great coaches and a community of parents, teachers and fans that are second to none! These people are such a personal blessing to me that it’s hard to go eight months without the entire family together!”

The Knights feature two All-League special teamers in Punter Evan Bogart and Kicker Cameron Yohe, as well as star Linebacker Cameron Cleveland, who logged 67 tackles last season, despite playing in just four games due to injury.

In addition, Sacred Heart returns four other players that logged at least 45 tackles last season, including the aforementioned All-Leaguer Bogart, as well as Tomas Cheney, Leon Rowe, and Michael Matteucci.

Offensively, Coach Jennings is adamant that his group returns several “dawgs” in the trenches, with Tackles Jason Marrs and Cayson Ivey, plus Guard Cooper Ivey and Center Andy Marshall. Plus, several specialists returning offensively as well.

The Knights will look to build on their four wins from a season ago, as they open the year on the road, taking on Wichita Trinity on Friday, September 1st this season, and they’ll play local rival Minneapolis on the road in week two before their 2023 home opener on Friday, September 15th against the Ellsworth Bearcats.

Knights fans can stay up-to-date on Sacred Heart Football as Head Coach Norman Jennings appears weekly on the Meridian Media Coaches Corner on Saturday mornings following games, as well as regular interviews on 1150 KSAL and 106.7 FM to discuss the team’s progress.