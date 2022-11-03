Sacred Heart Fall Musical This Weekend

Students at Salina Sacred Heart High School have been hard at work preparing their fall musical. They will present “Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Those who attend will see into an enchanted fairy tale land with dragons, a handsome prince, an evil would-be queen, a really great hair stylist, and that famous princess with the long, long, long hair.

The show will be performed in the Kansas Wesleyan University Fitzpatrick Auditorium. Friday and Saturday Shows are at 7:00 PM and the Sunday Matinee will take the stage at 2:00.

Tickets can be purchased online, in the Sacred Heart Development office, or at the door. All seats are general admission. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.

Purchase tickets here: http://bidpal.net/rapunzel

