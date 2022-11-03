Salina, KS

Now: 71 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 60 °

Sacred Heart Fall Musical This Weekend

Todd PittengerNovember 3, 2022

Students at Salina Sacred Heart High School have been hard at work preparing their fall musical. They will present “Rapunzel! Rapunzel! A Very Hairy Fairy Tale” this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Those who attend will see into an enchanted fairy tale land with dragons, a handsome prince, an evil would-be queen, a really great hair stylist, and that famous princess with the long, long, long hair.

The show will be performed in the Kansas Wesleyan University Fitzpatrick Auditorium. Friday and Saturday Shows are at 7:00 PM and the Sunday Matinee will take the stage at 2:00.

Tickets can be purchased online, in the Sacred Heart Development office, or at the door. All seats are general admission. Seating is limited, so get your tickets early.

Purchase tickets here: http://bidpal.net/rapunzel

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Kansas News

World-Class Athlete to Run in Salin...

Over 775 runners from 30 states, including a multiple time Olympic Trials Qualifier, have signed up ...

November 3, 2022 Comments

Takeoff Time in Ellsworth

Kansas News

November 3, 2022

Salina Pizza Manufacturer Expanding...

Top News

November 3, 2022

Sacred Heart Fall Musical This Week...

Top News

November 3, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

World-Class Athlete to Ru...
November 3, 2022Comments
Takeoff Time in Ellsworth
November 3, 2022Comments
Halloween Assault Investi...
November 3, 2022Comments
Work Truck Stolen
November 3, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra