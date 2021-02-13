Salina, KS

Sacred Heart Cruises to Sweep at Council Grove

Clarke SandersFebruary 13, 2021

At no point Friday night did Sacred Heart trail as the Knights picked up a pair of relatively easy road wins against the Braves of Council Grove.

The Knight Girls won 47 to 28 while the Sacred Heart Boys topped the Braves 57 to 35.

GIRLS:

Sacred Heart used a strong first half to get separation and Council Grove could never get back in the game as the Knights won by 19.  Sacred Heart had a fine defensive effort not allowing the Braves to score in double digits in any of the game’s four quarters.

Knight Senior Ella Gotti had a big night and led all scorers with 12 points, double her season average.  Ellie Woodall, a Junior, was the only other Knight in double digits with 11.  Freshman Avery Eshleman had one of her best outings contributing 8 points to the Knight cause.

For the Braves the leading scorer was Junior Liz Armstrong who netted 9 points, 5.5 points below her season average.

TEAM              1          2          3          4          FINAL

Sacred Heart   14        17        9          7             47

Council Grove  6         7         6          9             33

BOYS:

Like the Knight Girls, the Boys turned in a great defensive effort with the Braves only managing double digits in the fourth quarter when Sacred Heart had the game well in hand.

Knight Senior Caleb Gilland led all scorers with 19 points including four treys.  Senior Mason Richards and Junior Alex Disberger had a dozen points each.

The only Brave for either team to make it to double figures was Junior Kellen Marshall who nailed three treys on his way to 11 points.

TEAM              1          2          3          4          FINAL

Sacred Heart   16       12         9          20           57

Council Grove  7         7          9          12           35

Next up for both Knight squads a road trip to Beloit to take on the Trojans.  The Knight Girls snapped a three game losing skid with the win against the Braves and are now 8 and 6 on the season while the Boys have won 8 games in a row to improve to 11 and 3.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

