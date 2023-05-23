Sacred Heart claims record 8th-straight 2A golf State Title

The Sacred Heart Knights have done it again! And again! And again! And again! Well, you get the idea!

For the eighth-straight spring, Sacred Heart was crowned as the 2A State Golf Champion, after yet another impressive showing in the final tournament of the season.

This year, Sacred Heart claimed the crown with a dominant showing at Hesston Golf Course, finishing with a team total of 597 over two rounds, a comfortable 44 strokes ahead of the 2A runners up, Hill City.

Michael Matteucci led the way for the Knights, claiming the 2A individual championship, shooting a 139 for -3 under par for the tournament. Matteucci claimed that solo title by three strokes ahead of Ellinwood’s Andrew Heinz.

The rest of the Knights’ crew peppered the top 15 on the final scoreboard, with Luke Newell finishing in third place, Walker Tuttle tied for 4th, Max Erhlich tied for 12th, and Hunter Newell tied for 14th individually, while Jason Marrs finished tied for 39th.

For Sacred Heart, their eighth-straight State Championship in Boys Golf sets a new State Record for consecutive titles by a school. Sacred Heart has claimed the 2A championship every year since 2015, and with all five of the Knights’ top-five finishers returning for next spring, they’ll be the clubhouse favorite to make it nine in 2024.