SACRED HEART BOYS WIN IRISH CLASSIC; GIRLS FINISH 2ND

The Sacred Heart Boys overwhelmed the Bishop Ward Cyclones for their third win in the Irish Classic at Chapman and the Girls go two out of three in the Classic to finish as the runner-up.

GIRLS: SACRED HEART 56 BISHOP WARD 42

After a low scoring first quarter that found Sacred Heart trailing Bishop Ward 9 to 7, the Knights went on a 14-0 run in the second quarter to lead 27-17 at the half. The Knights never looked back. Sacred Heart led 46 to 28 at the end of three quarters and win by 14.

Ally Cochran had a big afternoon for the Knights scoring 18. The only other Knight to score in double figures was Emily Everett who had 12, but Ella Gotti came close with 9. However, the game’s leading scorer was Bishop Ward’s Peria Delgado who scored over half her team’s points with 24. She had help from Tina Rosalez who chipped in 14.

The Knights evened their record at 2-2 for 2019/20.

BOYS: SACRED HEART 69 BISHOP WARD 37

Balanced scoring was again the name of the game for Sacred Heart as they had little trouble dispatching Bishop Ward to win the Irish Classic.

The Cyclones hit a trey to start the game. Sacred Heart would get the next 15 points on the way to their second blowout win in a row.

Sacred Heart’s Tate Herrenbruck and Ethan Buckner led all scorers with 15 points each, while Mark Prendergast and Kobe Douglas (off the bench) got 10 apiece. 8 Knights would score in the game. Bishop Ward’s leading scorer was Lorenzo Hernandez, Jr. with 10 while Dustin Rector came off the Cyclone bench to tally 9.

Sacred Heart improved to 3 and 1 on the season

Next up for both the Knight boys and girls, their first home games of season as they both host Russell. The girls will tip at 6 PM on Tuesday with the boys to follow.