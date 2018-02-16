Sacred Heart Boys Smoke Republic County, Girls Falter Late

The Sacred Heart teams traveled to Belvielle tonight to take on the Republic County Buffaloes. The girls game was a bit of a struggle because of the early foul trouble in the first quarter. So. G Ally Cochran and Sr. F, Anna Ivey both had 3 fouls after the first quarter.

The game, however, would remain tight throughout as the Lady Knights were able to get a big night from Hailey Rodriguez, who turned in 9 points on the night. The Lady Knights would trail 19-20 at the break.

In the 3rd quarter, with the team back to full strength, they were able to build a 5 point lead off of a big quarter from So. G, Hannah Goetz who turned in a total of 13 points on the night.

The 4th quarter would be a dog fight as it was tied at 34 all with 6:30 to go in the game. We would go 1:39 without a bucket until Republic County would take a two point lead off of two free throws from Sr. G, Jaycee Blazek and the Lady Buffaloes would not look back. They hit their free throws down the stretch and were able to come away with a victory over the Lady Knights, 48-41.

Hannah Goetz ends with 13 points (career high), Hailey Rodriguez with 9 (career high), Anna Ivey grabs 6, Catherine Marak with 5, Ally Cochran and Taghan Slagle both end up with 3.

Sacred Heart 89, Republic County 47

The Sacred Heart boys team would have a less than desired start in the eyes of Head Coach Pat Martin but still had a 23-14 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

The Knights would come out intense on defense and firing on offense. The Knights were able to rattle off 32 points in the 2nd quarter, led by Sr. G, Caleb Jordan who hit four 3’s in the quarter to get 15 points in the quarter.

The Knights didn’t slow down coming out of half time. The Knights would continue to extend their lead to 78-45 after three quarters. The 4th quarter was a running clock and the Knights come away with a 89-47 victory.

Caleb Jordan ends up with 19 points, Cole Elmore chimes in with 15, Grant and Tate Harrenbruck, along with Trace Leners grab 7 points, Blake Palen gets 8, David Anders ends with 3, Cooper Turpin 2, and Luis Mendez has 1.