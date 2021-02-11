Salina, KS

Now: 8 °

Currently: Overcast

Hi: 8 ° | Lo: 2 °

Sacred Heart Boys Race Past Republic County

Pat StrathmanFebruary 11, 2021

Earlier in the season, the Sacred Heart boys basketball team lost three straight.

Now, the Knights are rolling.

Alex Disberger led three Knights in double figures, Sacred Heart made 62 percent of its shots, and the Knights cruised to their seventh straight win, 67-25, at Republic County Thursday night. Sacred Heart improved to 10-3 on the season.

Sacred Heart set the tone, outscoring the Buffaloes 18-4 in the first period. Sacred Heart didn’t let up in the second, building a 38-10 cushion at the break.

While the Knights shot 62 percent from the field, they are even better from beyond the arc. Sacred Heart was 10-of-14 from deep, led by Caleb Gilliland and Jacob Gormley, who both hit three treys and finished with 13 points each. Disberger scored 14 points and six rebounds.

Sacred Heart travels to Council Grove Friday. Pregame at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Sacred Heart Boys Dominate in 64-30 win over ...

February 9, 2021 9:15 pm

Six Area Teams Ranked in Latest KBCA Rankings

 2:21 pm

Smart Insurance BB Coaches Corner – 2/6

February 6, 2021 10:01 am

Knights Dominate Beloit in League Play

February 4, 2021 10:31 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Boys Race Past Republi...

Earlier in the season, the Sacred Heart boys basketball team lost three straight. Now, the Knight...

February 11, 2021 Comments

SES Sweeps Minneapolis

Sports News

February 11, 2021

Kansas Cruises to 97-64 victory ove...

Sports News

February 11, 2021

Vaccinations Begin For Teachers, Fi...

COVID-19 Top News

February 11, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

SPD Looking For Suspect I...
February 11, 2021Comments
Salina Dillons Pharmacies...
February 11, 2021Comments
Tips to Help Pets Cope Wi...
February 11, 2021Comments
Two Killed in Ottawa Coun...
February 11, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices