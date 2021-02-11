Sacred Heart Boys Race Past Republic County

Earlier in the season, the Sacred Heart boys basketball team lost three straight.

Now, the Knights are rolling.

Alex Disberger led three Knights in double figures, Sacred Heart made 62 percent of its shots, and the Knights cruised to their seventh straight win, 67-25, at Republic County Thursday night. Sacred Heart improved to 10-3 on the season.

Sacred Heart set the tone, outscoring the Buffaloes 18-4 in the first period. Sacred Heart didn’t let up in the second, building a 38-10 cushion at the break.

While the Knights shot 62 percent from the field, they are even better from beyond the arc. Sacred Heart was 10-of-14 from deep, led by Caleb Gilliland and Jacob Gormley, who both hit three treys and finished with 13 points each. Disberger scored 14 points and six rebounds.

Sacred Heart travels to Council Grove Friday. Pregame at 5:45 on 92.7 The New Zoo.