Sacred Heart boys golf wins regional title

The Sacred Heart Knights boys golf team won its 2A Regional on Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, dominating the field with an 8-over 288 as a team, winning by more than 80 strokes on the day.
The Knights bolstered the Tournament’s top-five entrants on their roster, highlighted by Junior Michael Matteucci’s even round of 70 to take home the individual crown.
The Knights will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Hesston next week.
TEAM SCORES
- Sacred Heart, 288
- Berean Academy, 369
- Alma-Wabaunsee, 382
- Hillsboro, 386
- St. Marys, 392
- Valley Heights, 395
- Whitewater-Remington, 432
- Inman, 441
- Sedgwick, 469
INDIVIDUAL SCORES
Sacred Heart
Michael Matteucci, (E) 70, 1st overall
Hunter Newell, (+2) 72 T-2nd overall
Walker Tuttle, (+2) 72 T-2nd overall
Luke Newell, (+4) 74 4th overall
Max Ehrlich, (+7) 77 5th overall
Jason Marrs, (+26) 96 19th overall