Sacred Heart boys golf wins regional title

The Sacred Heart Knights boys golf team won its 2A Regional on Monday at the Salina Municipal Golf Course, dominating the field with an 8-over 288 as a team, winning by more than 80 strokes on the day.

The Knights bolstered the Tournament’s top-five entrants on their roster, highlighted by Junior Michael Matteucci’s even round of 70 to take home the individual crown.

The Knights will advance to the 2A State Tournament in Hesston next week.

TEAM SCORES

Sacred Heart, 288 Berean Academy, 369 Alma-Wabaunsee, 382 Hillsboro, 386 St. Marys, 392 Valley Heights, 395 Whitewater-Remington, 432 Inman, 441 Sedgwick, 469

INDIVIDUAL SCORES

Sacred Heart

Michael Matteucci, (E) 70, 1st overall

Hunter Newell, (+2) 72 T-2nd overall

Walker Tuttle, (+2) 72 T-2nd overall

Luke Newell, (+4) 74 4th overall

Max Ehrlich, (+7) 77 5th overall

Jason Marrs, (+26) 96 19th overall