Salina, KS

Now: 54 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 68 ° | Lo: 47 °

BREAKING NEWS

Sacred Heart Boys Fall in Sub-State Finals

Clarke SandersMarch 7, 2020

The Hillsboro Trojans ended the Sacred Heart basketball season with a convincing 61-47 win in the Herington sub-state finals.

After a low scoring first quarter found the Knights in the lead 9-6, both teams heated up in the second quarter with the Trojans taking a 25-24 lead at the break.

Sacred Heart would regain the lead early in the third quarter before Hillsboro began to rain in three pointers to take control of the game. Sacred Heart trailed 46-35 after three quarters.

Hillsboro freshman Brekyn Ratzlaff led all scorers with 21 points. He got help from Caleb Potucek who scored 11 and 10 points from Dillon Boldt who hit three 3-pointers in the third quarter.

The only scorer in double digits for the Knights was Caleb Gilliland who had 14. Gilliland had Sacred Heart’s only 3-point makes with two, meanwhile Hillsboro hit 7 shots from beyond the arc.

The Knights season ends with a record of 19 wins and only 4 losses. Hillsboro improved to 13-9 as they head to the 2-A State Tournament in Manhattan next week.

Earlier in the evening, the Bennington Girls won the Herington sub-state with a 42-22 victory over Hillsboro.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

RELATED POSTS

HS BB Coaches Corner – 3/7

March 7, 2020 9:49 am

2020 Sub-State Basketball Brackets

 7:00 am

Bennington Ends Sacred Heart’s Season in Su...

March 5, 2020 9:51 pm

Sacred Heart Boys Cruise Past Ell-Saline in S...

March 3, 2020 9:00 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Boys Fall in Sub-State...

The Hillsboro Trojans ended the Sacred Heart basketball season with a convincing 61-47 win in the He...

March 7, 2020 Comments

Jayhawks Tame Red Raiders, Nab Outr...

Sports News

March 7, 2020

Sneed’s Big Day Carries K-State P...

Sports News

March 7, 2020

Buhler Advances to State with 56-54...

Sports News

March 7, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

2 Men Arrested at Shady L...
March 6, 2020Comments
Cash, Gun and Rings Stole...
March 6, 2020Comments
Police Seeking Thief
March 6, 2020Comments
Friday Morning High Speed...
March 6, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH