Sacred Heart Boys Dominate in 64-30 win over Victoria; Sacred Heart girls Fall in 4th 42-33

Victoria Girls 42 Sacred Heart 33

The Victoria girls pulled away in the fourth quarter for their 11th win of the season. They now stand at 11-4, under 5th year Head Coach, Kristin Werth. The Victoria native has built her alma-mater from a winless campaign in her first season as head coach to one of the best teams in the Central Plains League.

Sacred Heart fell behind 11-7 at the end of the first quarter but then erupted for 14 points in the second quarter. Sacred Heart went on to lead 21-18 at halftime. Part of the reason, the play of Senior, Emilee Everett. She scored 6 of her team-high 10 points in the second quarter and was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game.

Sacred Heart’s H&R Block of the Game came from Freshman, Katie Weiss, who finished with 5 points and provided her team with energy on both sides of the floor. Victoria was led in scoring by by Lydia Sander and Melany Huser, who both finished with 11 points.

The Sacred Heart girls will play on Friday at Council Grove.

Sacred Heart Boys 64 Victoria 30

The Sacred Heart boy’s entered the game as the #8 team in the state in Class 2A and look every bit the part as they dominated Victoria from start to finish. Sacred Heart jumped out to a 20-4 lead at the end of the first quarter used a huge run to put the game away. Sacred Heart used a 17-0 run that bridged the first and second quarters to take a 27-4 lead with 5:27 to play in the first half. They would go on to lead 41-12 at halftime.

The second half was more of the same. Sacred Heart lead 62-20 at the end of the third quarter and there was a running clock in the fourth quarter. They got a huge night from Senior, Caleb Gilliland, who finished with a game-high 20 points. He was the Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game. Sacred Heart also got double-figures from Mason Richards and Alex Disberger, who both finished with 13. The H&R Block of the Game, came from Senior, Jacob Gormley, who had a big-time block near the end of the first quarter that helped set the tone of the game. Victoria was led in scoring in the loss by Kyle Pickering, who finished with 13 points.

Sacred Heart improved to 9-3 with the victory and won their sixth straight game overall. The Knights will travel both Thursday and Friday. Thursday they will go to Republic County and on Friday they travel to Council Grove.