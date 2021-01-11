Sacred Heart Boys Basketball at Republic County Postponed

The start of basketball in 2021 is off to a bumpy start.

Sacred Heart’s boys basketball game at Republic County on Tuesday has been postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The Knights returned from the winter break last Friday with a home showdown against TMP-Marian. Sacred Heart was set to have three contests this week. Instead, the Knights will wait to face Ellsworth this Friday, followed by a home game with Little River.

The postponement is the second to be altered in Saline County in 2021. Salina South boys basketball had to postpone its first three games of the new year because of COVID-19.

As of now, Sacred Heart girls basketball is set to face Republic County tomorrow at 6 pm. Coverage can be heard on the Salina Sports Stream on KSAL.com.