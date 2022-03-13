Sacred Heart Auction Back This Month

An auction which benefits Salina Catholic Schools is returning this month.

Organizers say the 39th Annual Sacred Heart Junior/Senior High School Charity Auction “Stargazing Knights”, will be held this year on March 26th.

According to Renee Thompson, Events Coordinator for the school, this year’s fundraiser will once again be a live, in-person event with a dinner and both an online and a live auction. Curt Marshall with United Country – Crossroads Auction & Realty, Inc. will be the auctioneer this year, and Jason and Tiffany Wells are chairing this year’s event.

The Sacred Heart Auction helps support the operating costs of the school.

Tickets for the live event are on sale now. Ticket price is $75 per person and includes a full dinner buffet, open bar, and access to the live auction. Tickets may be purchased in the Sacred Heart Development office, or online at: http://bidpal.net/stargazingknights.

The general public is encouraged to log in and bid on the many silent auction items that the school is offering, including household goods, electronics, themed baskets, and trips.

The Online portion of the Sacred Heart Auction will be previewed online starting Saturday, March 19th, with the bidding opening on Wednesday, March 23rd at noon. The auction can be accessed here: http://bidpal.net/stargazingknights.

The school would like to offer its sincere thanks to the many sponsors who have contributed to this year’s event.