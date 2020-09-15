Salina, KS

Now: 82 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 86 ° | Lo: 58 °

Sacred Heart Announces Ticketing/Masking Procedures

Press ReleaseSeptember 15, 2020

SALINA, KS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 — ALL spectators MUST do the following before gaining entrance into the Bill Graves stadium:
 Put on your mask. No mask, no entrance.
 Present your ticket at the booth.
 Tickets can be requested via email ([email protected]) by Thursday @ 10:00 AM! (SACRED HEART FANS ONLY)
 If you’re picking up ticket(s) you can do so at the will call table starting at 6:30 PM
 Pay Admission at the booth
 You may now enter the gate

Due to Covid-19 Guidelines established by KDHE, we have limited seating and can’t guarantee a ticket for everyone.

We would also like to remind parents to keep kids in the stands. NO Pick-up games, or play of any kind is permitted on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University/Bill Graves Stadium, 231 E Cloud St, Salina, KS 67401.

Thank you, for your understanding and cooperation. Please join us in supporting our student athletes…It’s a little sacrifice, but it means a great deal to them!

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

High School Sports Digest – 9/11 – 13

September 13, 2020 10:42 pm

Smart Insurance FB Coaches Corner – 9/12

September 12, 2020 9:45 am

Ell-Saline Pitches 2nd Shutout of Season

 1:16 am

High School Sports Digest – 9/10

September 10, 2020 10:22 pm


Latest Stories

Sports News

Sacred Heart Announces Ticketing/Ma...

SALINA, KS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 — ALL spectators MUST do the following before gaining entrance into...

September 15, 2020 Comments

Kelly Announces Grant Money to Be U...

Top News

September 15, 2020

Several Tools Stolen From Parked Tr...

Kansas News

September 15, 2020

Law Enforcement Looking For 2 White...

Top News

September 15, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Several Tools Stolen From...
September 15, 2020Comments
Federal Prison Time From ...
September 15, 2020Comments
Kansas Guard Battery Best...
September 15, 2020Comments
New Name For Sports Compl...
September 14, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH