Sacred Heart Announces Ticketing/Masking Procedures

SALINA, KS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 — ALL spectators MUST do the following before gaining entrance into the Bill Graves stadium:

 Put on your mask. No mask, no entrance.

 Present your ticket at the booth.

 Tickets can be requested via email ([email protected]) by Thursday @ 10:00 AM! (SACRED HEART FANS ONLY)

 If you’re picking up ticket(s) you can do so at the will call table starting at 6:30 PM

 Pay Admission at the booth

 You may now enter the gate

Due to Covid-19 Guidelines established by KDHE, we have limited seating and can’t guarantee a ticket for everyone.

We would also like to remind parents to keep kids in the stands. NO Pick-up games, or play of any kind is permitted on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan University/Bill Graves Stadium, 231 E Cloud St, Salina, KS 67401.

Thank you, for your understanding and cooperation. Please join us in supporting our student athletes…It’s a little sacrifice, but it means a great deal to them!