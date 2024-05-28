Sacred Heart announces Ryan Kracijek as Head Football Coach

Sacred Heart High School and Athletics Director Bryce Woodall announced Tuesday the hiring of Ryan Krajicek as the Knights’ next Head Football Coach.

The released, posted to social media by the school reads:

“Sacred Heart High school is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Ryan Krajicek as the new Head High School Football coach.

We are extremely excited for Mr. Krajicek to lead our Football program. Coach Krajicek will bring in a vast amount of energy, dedication, and commitment to the Sacred Heart Football program and school community. Coach K is entering his 5th year as both teacher and a coach at Sacred Heart, and is looking to bring some stability to the position. He currently teaches P.E. and Weightlifting, along with leading the summer strength and conditioning program. He brings a passion for the students and pushes them to get better each and every day. Coach Krajicek is a 2013 alum of Sacred Heart.”

Krajicek has served as an assistant coach for the Knights over the course of the last three head coaches in the program, Shane Richards, Jeremy Hopkins, and Norman Jennings.

Sacred Heart is coming off a 2-7 campaign in 2023, with wins over Belle Plaine and Republic County.