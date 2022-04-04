Sacred Heart announces Jeremy Hopkins as new Head Football Coach

Sacred Heart High School announced the hiring of its new Head Football Coach on Monday, tabbing Jeremy Hopkins as the new leader of the Knights.

The following is the release published by the school announcing the hire:

“Sacred Heart School is pleased to announce the hiring of Mr. Jeremy Hopkins as the Head High School Football coach.

We are extremely excited for Mr. Hopkins to lead our Football program. Coach Hopkins will bring in a vast amount of leadership, energy, dedication, and commitment to the Sacred Heart Football program and school community. His passion to help develop student athletes into young men is clear, and he has a strong desire for success inside and outside of the classroom. He looks to instill a strong work ethic and personal responsibility to the program at Sacred Heart. In addition, he fully understands the mission of the school and his role in helping to fulfill it.”

Jeremy Hopkins replaces Shane Richards, who led the Sacred Heart Football program for two seasons.