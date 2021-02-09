SAC To Host Display And Food Drive

12 artists, 12 stories of food insecurity, and twelve empty bowls will draw attention to the fact that 13.6% of Saline County residents are “food insecure.” We can help. During the display, the Art Center welcomes Karen Couch from the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank to share 12 stories to help everyone better understand hunger in our community. Visitors will be asked to donate nonperishable food items to be donated to the food bank. The bowls will be part of an online auction with all proceeds going to the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank.

Bowls that are available in the auction will be on display in the Education Wing February 10-21.

Participate in Lunch and Learn with Karen Couch, Executive Director of the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank. Karen helps us kick off our Twelve Empty Bowls display in the Education Wing at Salina Art Center. She also shares what food insecurity means in Saline County. You can join Lunch and Learn by tuning into Facebook Live or registering for the event via Zoom. More information is available at www.salinaartcenter.org/12-empty-bowls.

Salina Art Center, 242 S. Santa Fe is open Wed – Sun. from 11-5. Guests are welcome to make an appointment outside of public hours if they are more comfortable. To schedule, call 785-827-1431. Admission is always free.