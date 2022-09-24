Salina, KS

Sabetha Coasts to Victory over Minneapolis 39-7

Todd SenecalSeptember 24, 2022
Sabetha scored on the their first drive of the ballgame with 36 yard passing touchdown from Senior quarterback Matthew Garber to Junior wide receiver with 10:47 in the first quarter. The PAT was good by Junior Nate Menold and the Bluejays led 7-0. Both teams played tough defense and neither team scored again in the 1st quarter.
With 6:35 left in the second quarter Sabetha would add to their lead when Senior running back Jonathan Reyner scampered in from 20 yards out. The PAT was good again from Menold and the Bluejays went ahead 14-0. It was Minneapolis turn to score on the next possession as Junior quarterback Ryan Park scored on a QB sneak from the 1 yard line, PAT was good from sophomore Hunter Milum and the Lions cut the lead in half 14-7. Sabetha would add 2 more passing touchdowns from Garber to Davis Rokey and Jonathan Reyner before halftime and the Bluejays would take a 26-7 lead into halftime.
The Bluejays would add a 5 yard rushing touchdown in the 3rd quarter from Junior running back Colin Menald the PAT was good and Sabetha led 33-7. The Bluejays would score one more time in the ballgame in the 4th on Matthew Garber’s 1 yard rushing touchdown. This time the Bluejays went for 2 and fell short of the goalline and led 39-7, which would be the final score.
The Nex-tech Wireless player of the game for Minneapolis was Junior running back Braylon Smith who had most of the Lions yards including a 38 reception to put the Lions in good position to get their lone touchdown.
The H&R Block of the game goes to Junior Gus Johns and Senior Tucker Smith who opened up the hole for Parks to score his touchdown.
Minneapolis moves to 2-2 on the season and are 0-1 in district play. The Lions return to Minneapolis next Friday to take on Horton in their homecoming game.
Box Score
                     1Q – 2Q – 3Q – 4Q – Total
Minneapolis   0 –  7 –  0 – 0 – 7
Sabetha       7 – 19 – 7 – 7 – 39

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

