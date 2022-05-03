S.T.A.R. Students Recognized

Salina South held its annual S.T.A.R. Night (South Theatre Award Recognition) on May 1st. S.T.A.R. Night is red carpet-type formal event to recognize theatre and drama students.
According to the school, the following students received awards.
Best Actress – Kaydence Dickson
Best Actor – Aidan Heusman
Best Supporting Actress – Emily Streeter, Mia White
Best Supporting Actor – Evan Dickson, Thomas Moyer
Best “A Bit More” Part – Kirsten Lamia
Best Bit Part – The ‘Gossips’ from Sense & Sensibility
David L. Webber Technical Theatre Award – Shelby Stolzenburg, Malina Szyndlar, Cameron Preble
The Jellybean Award (Theatre of Kindness) – Ethen Lainer, Shelby Stolzenburg, Yesenia Torres
Marc Malone Musical Theatre Award – Mia Dennett, Thomas Moyer
Throughout the school year, Drama Club members vote on T.O.M. winners (Thespian Of the Month). This year, the following students have won T.O.M. awards:
August – Reese Kimmi, Yesenia Torres
September – Ethen Lainer, Malina Szyndlar
October – Mia Dennett, Shelby Stolzenburg
November – Aubrey Powell, Jackie Fischer, Emily Streeter
December – Kaydence Dickson, Megan Graff
January – Aidan Heusman, Cameron Preble
February – Kara Davis, Evan Dickson, Victoria Molina
March – Rhett Corbett, Thomas Moyer
April – Destiny Hamilton, Elyza Searcy
DRAMA CLUB OFFICERS & REPRESENTATIVES – 2021-22
Co-Presidents – Mia Dennett, Kaydence Dickson
Co-Vice-Presidents – Shelby Stolzenburg, Yesenia Torres
Officer Board:
Evan Dickson, Ethen Lainer, Victoria Molina, Malina Szyndlar, Aidan Heusman, Aubrey Powell, Emily Streeter, Reese Kimmi, Megan Graff, Destiny Hamilton, and Mia White.
South High School students were also chosen to serve on the Kansas Thespian State Board – a select group of students who help organize the State Conference. South High’s representatives for the 2022 conference were Mia Dennett & Malina Szyndlar.