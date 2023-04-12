Rylee Anderson Named Big 12 Athlete of the Week

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas track & field senior Rylee Anderson was named the Big 12 Track and Field Athlete of the Week, the Big 12 Conference announced on Wednesday, after winning the high jump at the LSU Lloyd Wills Invitational on April 8.

The Athlete of the Week honor is Anderson’s third of her career, after being named Big 12 Athlete of the Week on both Jan. 19, 2022 and Jan. 27, 2023. This award is Anderson’s first during an outdoor season, however.

Anderson won the women’s high jump with a jump of 1.86m (6-1 ft.), which is a new outdoor personal best mark for the senior. Anderson previously set the KU school record with a jump of 1.88m (6-2 ft.) at the Bob Timmons Challenge on Dec. 3, 2022.

Anderson currently sits atop the Big 12 in the women’s high jump and ranks second in the entirety of the NCAA.

She and the rest of her team will be taking on the 100th Kansas Relays starting tomorrow, April 13. The meet will be held out at Rock Chalk Park, and will be the first Kansas Relays since 2019, a meet which Anderson competed in as a freshman.