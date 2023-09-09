Ryder Dent’s 3 Rushing TD’s Propels Ell-Saline over Hanover 44-28

Ell-Saline’s first road matchup of the season did not disappoint, as they traveled to Hanover Friday night. Both teams came into the game dropping their first game of the season. It was the Cardinals who would battle and come home with a 44-28 victory.

Ell-Saline would score first on a 26 yard touchdown run by senior Joe Hiechel. After failing to convert the 2-point conversion the Cardinals led 6-0.

The Cardinals would strike again, this time on a 2 yard touchdown run by senior Ryder Dent and Ell-Saline was up 12-0.

Hanover would answer with a touchdown of their own right before halftime as junior Rieken Stallbaumer would find Braylon Meyn from 12 yards out. The Cardinals would take a 12-8 lead into the locker room.

Coming out after halftime Ell-Saline would march right down the field and Ryder Dent would score his 2nd touchdown of the ball game from 1 yard out.

The Wildcats would answer right back as Rieken Stallbaumer would find junior Cameron Jueneman on a 61 yard bomb and Hanover would cut the lead to 20-16.

The Cardinals would need just over a minute and half to find paydirt once again. This time it was senior Marshall Johnson scoring from 3 yards out on what was actually a botched play.

Hanover would score one more time in the 3rd quarter as Rieken Stallbaumer would run it in from 2 yards out as the bell rang for the end of the quarter.

The next drive for Ell-Saline would end in another touchdown for the Cardinals. Marshall Johnson would get his first passing touchdown on the season as he would find sophomore Reese Krone wide open for a 18 yard strike.

The Wildcats would answer yet again with a trick play in which sophomore wide receiver would find Cameron Jueneman on a 49 yard touchdown pass.

Ell-Saline would score last with the third rushing touchdown by Ryder Dent this time from 3 yards out and Ell-Saline would walk away with a 44-28 victory.

For Ell-Saline Marshall Johnson would finish the night going 8/9 with 99 yards and add 64 rushing yards, he would score through the air and on the ground. Joe Hiechel would rack up 77 yards for the Cardinals. Our Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game Ryder Dent would finish his night with 72 yards and would score 3 rushing touchdowns.

With the win Ell-Saline moves to 1-1 on the season and will take on a tough Little River team at home next Friday.

Hanover falls to 0-2 on the season and will travel to Osborne next Friday to take on another strong opponent.

Nex-Tech Wireless Player of the Game: Ryder Dent

H&R Block of the Game: Victor Ruiz-Torres

Box Score

Ell-Saline – 6 – 6 – 16 – 16 / 44

Hanover – 0 – 8 – 14 – 6 / 28