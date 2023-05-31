Ryan Adams Coming to Salina

A multi-Grammy nominated singer-songwriter is coming to Salina. Ryan Adams is coming to the Stiefel Theatre this fall.

Ryan Adams has been praised as “one of rock’s most talented songwriters” (SPIN). The 7-time Grammy nominated artist has 22 studio albums to his name, accumulating in millions of sales. He has produced albums for esteemed musicians including Willie Nelson, Jesse Malin, Jenny Lewis and has collaborated with some of music’s most influential artists such as Weezer, Fall Out Boy, America and many more.

Following successful solo tours across North America, the United Kingdom and mainland Europe across 2022 and the spring of 2023 – the new tour sees Adams return to American theaters.

The concerts will feature Ryan, his guitars and a piano in an acoustic tour-de-force – playing songs across his awe-inspiring catalogue. Each set will be unique with the setlist being meticulously curated only hours before each set with covers appropriate to each city and venue likely – from Springsteen to Slayer – Dylan to Oasis – Prince to The Doors.

Ryan Adams will perform in Salina at the Stiefel Theater on Saturday, November 18th.

Tickets will be offered to Adams’ fan base first on May 31st before becoming available to the public on June 2nd. Tickets will be available via the following link: https://bnds.us/vbsyb9