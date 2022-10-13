RV Destroyed in Fire

A Saline county resident’s RV was burnt to the frame on Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL news that Rural Fire District #2 and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an RV fire. At approximately 1:06 p.m. on October 12th, first responders were called to 6740 Tamera Lane by K-4 highway and Old 81 Highway. A 36 ft. Wildcat fifth wheel was fully engulfed in flames. The owner, said she was soldering speaker wires, put down the soldering iron, and left to do something else. The soldering iron is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

The trailer was worth $90.000 and there was approximately $2000 of personal belongings inside.