RV Destroyed in Fire

KSAL StaffOctober 13, 2022

A Saline county resident’s RV was burnt to the frame on Wednesday afternoon.

Saline County Sheriff Rodger Soldan tells KSAL news that Rural Fire District #2 and Sheriff’s Deputies responded to an RV fire. At approximately 1:06 p.m. on October 12th, first responders were called to 6740 Tamera Lane by K-4 highway and Old 81 Highway. A 36 ft. Wildcat fifth wheel was fully engulfed in flames. The owner, said she was soldering speaker wires, put down the soldering iron, and left to do something else. The soldering iron is believed to be the cause of the blaze.

The trailer was worth $90.000 and there was approximately $2000 of personal belongings inside.

 

 Photo Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Photo Courtesy of the Saline County Sheriff’s Office

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

