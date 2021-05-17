Salina, KS

Russell Delivers Walk-off Single as Bethany Softball Advances

Bethany Athletics ReleaseMay 17, 2021

Chickasha, Okla. – The Bethany College Swedes Softball team is advancing to Wednesday’s NAIA National Tournament Site Championship. The Swedes picked up their second 2-1 victory of the day thanks to a walk off RBI single from catcher Morgan Russell.

The Swedes are showing why they are one of the hottest teams in the country having now won nineteen of their last twenty-two ball games. They trailed 1-0 going into the sixth inning before Kayla Eggly drove in Melinda Cratty to tie the game at 1-1. Tori Quintana led off the bottom of the seventh with a single before advancing to second on a sacrafice bunt from Allison Rosa. Grand View then chose to walk KCAC Co-Player of the Year Ciera Flores to put two swedes on. Melinda Cratty would ground out to the right side to advance both runners leaving the Swedes with runners on second and third with two outs. Morgan Russell would then drive a ball between third and short to score Quintana and send Bethany into Wednesday’s championship. Samantha Quezada picked up her second win on the day as she allowed one run on four hits while striking out two.

 

Up Next . . . 

The Swedes will wait to see who advances through the bracket to face them on Wednesday. The Swedes will play at noon on Wednesday.

