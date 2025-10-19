Rural Voices Contest For High School Seniors

High school seniors in North Central Kansas are invited to share their ideas and compete for a $1,000 award by entering the 2025-2026 Rural Voices Youth Contest.

Organizers say participants may submit either an original essay or short video that reflects on this year’s theme: “Rural Kansas…Tomorrow’s Possibilities.”

Now in its 20th year, the contest is sponsored by the North Central Regional Planning Commission (NCRPC), based in Beloit, Kansas. The top two entries will each receive a $1,000 cash award and be recognized with the John R. Cyr Rural Voices Award, named in tribute to Cyr who served as NCRPC Executive Director for 22 years. Winning entries will also be featured on the NCRPC website.

Since it began in 2006, the Rural Voices Youth Contest has encouraged students to thoughtfully reflect on rural Kansas and its future. To date, the NCRPC has awarded more than $30,000 to local youth through this program.

The contest is open to high school seniors who either live in or attend a public or private school located within the 12-county NCRPC service area, which includes Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline, and Washington counties. Home-schooled students in this same area may also enter.

Entries are due by February 3, 2026. Complete contest guidelines and the registration form are available at www.ncrpc.org/ruralvoices.