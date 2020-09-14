Rural Voices Contest For High School Seniors

High school seniors in North Central Kansas are invited to compete for a chance to win $850 by submitting a written essay or short video in the 2020-2021 Rural Voices Youth Contest. The North Central Regional Planning Commission in Beloit sponsors the contest and has awarded more than $24,000 to high school seniors from around the region since 2006.

According to the organization, students submitting the top two entries will receive a cash award of $850 and be recognized with the John R. Cyr Rural Voices Award. The award is named in honor of Cyr who served for 22 years as NCRPC Executive Director. The winning entries will also be published on the NCRPC website.

Entries are to be reflective of this year’s contest theme, which is “Rural Kansas…Tomorrow’s Possibilities.”

Any senior in high school who lives in or attends a school in the 12-county NCRPC service area is eligible to enter the contest — including the counties of Clay, Cloud, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Marshall, Mitchell, Ottawa, Republic, Saline and Washington. A team option is also available for the video category. The deadline to submit an entry is December 1, 2020. Additional information and registration details are available at www.ncrpc.org/ruralvoices.

The NCRPC is committed to advancing rural Kansas through comprehensive planning and development services. Its primary service area includes 12 counties and 83 cities in North Central Kansas. For more information about the NCRPC, visit www.ncrpc.org.