Rural Saline County Vaccination Sites Rescheduled To Wednesday

Three vaccination sites that were previously planned in Saline County communities have been rescheduled.

According to Salina Family Healthcare Center, they are hosting three rural Saline County vaccination clinics on Wednesday, April 21.

Moderna vaccinations are given on a first come first serve basis. Second doses will be given on May 19 at the same locations/times.

The clinic locations:

Gypsum: City Auditorium, 621 Mapel

Time: 9 a.m.-11 a.m.

City Auditorium, 621 Mapel Time: 9 a.m.-11 a.m. Assaria: Assaria Lutheran, 124 W. 1st St.

Time: 12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m.

Assaria Lutheran, 124 W. 1st St. Time: 12:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Brookville: City Hall, 301 N. Perry

Time: 3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m.

rural vaccination rescheduled