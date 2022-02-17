Rural Kansas Small Business Study Begins

A Kansas college is studying the availability and accessibility of retail goods and services in small towns in portions of the state.

The Kansas Small Business Development Center at Fort Hays State University is set to conduct a study on the availability and accessibility of retail goods and services in northwest and north central Kansas.

According to the school, FHSU’s Docking Institute of Public Affairs will administer the survey for the Kansas SBDC. The Docking Institute will provide data collection and analysis on surveys mailed to randomly selected households across northwest and north central Kansas.

SBDC Regional Director Rick Feltenberger believes this survey will highlight shortages and excesses of goods or services in specific regions of Kansas. This data can then help civic and business leaders address critical supply chain issues.

Mailing on the surveys to select recipients will begin on Feb. 18, and all recipients will be asked to return the survey within five days.

Results will be available to the public, and county-level reports will be released online sometime this summer.