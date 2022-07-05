Rural Burglary

Authorities are investigating a burglary that took place southwest of Salina.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that sometime between 9:30pm Thursday and 5:30am Friday, someone cut a lock on a chain to a property in the 1200 block of S. Hohneck and entered a Morton building.

Deputies say thieves removed thousands of dollars of property including a Craftsman tool box and tools, a propane heater, a Green Mountain grill, shop vac and a pot belly wood stove.

Total loss is listed at $7,837.