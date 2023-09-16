Running “Fe For a Cure”

Hundreds of people in Salina were up bright and early Saturday morning, lacing up their shoes. They ran, or walked, “Fe For a Cure, in support of cancer patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Organizers say there were 791 registered participants including runners, walkers and couch potatoes pledging their support to patients undergoing treatment at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Thanks to the support of the event’s sponsors, 100% of Fe for a Cure registrations collected will be directed to support patients at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

This year’s event featured a new route that starts and ends at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center. The course will run down Santa Fe Avenue through historic Salina Downtown and also loop through Oakdale Park and Kenwood Park before finishing at the Tammy Walker Cancer Center.